Empowering the Differently-Abled: Maharashtra's Pioneering Initiative

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the creation of the country's first state-level Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, inspired by late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Established in 2022, the initiative aims to provide aid to differently-abled individuals, continuing Dighe's legacy of support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:45 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed the formation of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, which marks the first state-level ministry of its kind in India.

Speaking at an event that distributed assistive materials to senior citizens and disabled individuals, Shinde highlighted the profound influence of his late political mentor, Anand Dighe. Recalling Dighe's unwavering commitment to supporting differently-abled individuals, Shinde explained that this dedication prompted him to establish the new ministry during his tenure as chief minister.

The department, established in 2022, seeks to offer sustained assistance to the differently-abled community. The program was co-organized by the Swayam Rehabilitation Center and Thane District Divyang Rehabilitation Center.

