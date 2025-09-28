Left Menu

Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

In Haryana's Nuh district, a tragic incident occurred when two women and two children from a family drowned in a pond. While washing clothes, the women attempted to rescue their daughters who were struggling in the water, resulting in all four drowning. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 28-09-2025 01:00 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana's Nuh district, where two women and their daughters drowned in a pond, officials reported. The event took place in Salaheri village, a setting where villagers routinely engage in daily chores. Authorities rushed to recover the bodies and launched an investigation into the mishap.

As the police explained, Aas Mohammad, a local farmer, had excavated a pond in his field, frequented by village women for washing clothes. On Saturday afternoon, Jamshida and her sister-in-law Madina accompanied their daughters Sumaiya and Sofia to the pond, unaware of the disaster that would soon unfold.

The day took a tragic turn as both girls accidentally ventured into a deep pit within the pond while bathing. Their desperate mothers leaped in to save them, but none emerged alive. Villagers, upon hearing the commotion, retrieved the bodies and informed the police; a senior officer stated that investigations are currently in progress.

