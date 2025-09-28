India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a stern warning at the UN General Assembly, calling for international accountability against terrorism. Describing Pakistan as the global terrorism epicenter, he cautioned that those supporting terrorism would eventually face repercussions.

Jaishankar referenced India's proactive stance in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly following the Pahalgam attack. India launched Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its resolve to protect its citizens and retaliate against aggressors.

The minister stressed the importance of self-reliance and safeguarding national interests, appealing for comprehensive global collaboration in combating and sanctioning terrorism.

