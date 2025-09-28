India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability
India, through External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reinforced its position against terrorism at the UN General Assembly. Highlighting Pakistan as a terrorism epicenter, Jaishankar emphasized the need for global cooperation and condemned state-sponsored terror. He detailed India's decisive actions following the Pahalgam attack and underscored the nation's commitment to self-reliance and defense.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a stern warning at the UN General Assembly, calling for international accountability against terrorism. Describing Pakistan as the global terrorism epicenter, he cautioned that those supporting terrorism would eventually face repercussions.
Jaishankar referenced India's proactive stance in counter-terrorism efforts, particularly following the Pahalgam attack. India launched Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its resolve to protect its citizens and retaliate against aggressors.
The minister stressed the importance of self-reliance and safeguarding national interests, appealing for comprehensive global collaboration in combating and sanctioning terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
