Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Pakistan Issues Demarche Over UK Protest

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan summoned the UK's Deputy Head of Mission, Matt Kennel, on Friday to express its disapproval over a protest held in Bradford. The protest saw participants making incendiary remarks against Pakistan's civil and military leaders.

Pakistan's foreign office, represented by spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, issued a formal demarche, urging British authorities to take tangible steps against the use of their soil to incite instability in Pakistan. The aim is to ensure accountability under established British legal frameworks.

The incident stirred further controversy as it allegedly involved supporters of the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Video evidence shows inflammatory statements targeting the head of Pakistan's armed forces, spurring formal protests from the Pakistani government.