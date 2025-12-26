Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Police Crack Down on Imran Khan Supporters

Over 1,000 supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, currently jailed on corruption charges, were arrested in efforts to quell PTI's street protests. The protests aim to challenge the military-backed government's stance on Khan's detention. PTI leaders have condemned governmental actions against the demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant clampdown, more than 1,000 supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan were apprehended on Friday, according to PTI leaders. The arrests aimed to thwart Khan's party's protests against the military-backed government.

Punjab police intervened, preventing numerous vehicles carrying PTI supporters from entering Lahore. The demonstrators, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, sought to push for Khan's release.

Khan's detention stems from multiple corruption cases. Recent sentencing has intensified PTI's resolve for nationwide protests. The military and government insist Khan's actions pose a security threat, while PTI leaders emphasize Khan as a symbol of national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

