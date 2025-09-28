Left Menu

Mediation: Bridging Divides to Foster Harmony

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasizes the importance of mediation for turning conflict into dialogue and cooperation. The National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar highlights The Mediation Act, 2023, aiming to promote participatory justice and trust in the legal system, reducing court case backlogs.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhubaneswar, the National Mediation Conference kicked off with Chief Justice of India B R Gavai advocating for mediation as a tool to transform conflict into constructive dialogue and collaboration. He stated that mediation has long been practiced globally, recently formalized by The Mediation Act, 2023.

Governor Haribabu Kambhampati inaugurated the conference, emphasizing mediation's dual role in dispute resolution and social harmony. Addressing key stakeholders, he noted its capacity to build trust and heal relationships. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed Odisha's dedication to judicial reforms, stressing the importance of adopting emerging recommendations swiftly.

Justice Surya Kant underscored mediation's historical roots and its future potential under The Mediation Act, 2023. Recalling ancestral practices under the banyan tree, he highlighted mediation's future-focused approach, contrasting trial verdicts with mediation's promise of peaceful resolutions.

