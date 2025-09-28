Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Massive Attack Hits Ukrainian Capital

Kyiv experienced one of the heaviest Russian attacks since the war began, with drones flying over the city and anti-aircraft fire throughout the night. The assault led residents to seek safety in metro stations, while many regions faced air raid alerts. The attack persisted into the early hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:00 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Massive Attack Hits Ukrainian Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv was subjected to a significant assault early Sunday morning, marking one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since Russia's full-scale invasion over three and a half years ago, according to independent monitors.

Drones soared over the city and outlying regions as anti-aircraft gunfire echoed throughout the night. At 7:20 a.m. local time, the attack showed no signs of abating.

In response, some residents sought refuge in metro stations deep underground. Meanwhile, air raid alerts sounded across various regions of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
2
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
3
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India
4
Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025