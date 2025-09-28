Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Massive Attack Hits Ukrainian Capital

Kyiv was subjected to a significant assault early Sunday morning, marking one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since Russia's full-scale invasion over three and a half years ago, according to independent monitors.

Drones soared over the city and outlying regions as anti-aircraft gunfire echoed throughout the night. At 7:20 a.m. local time, the attack showed no signs of abating.

In response, some residents sought refuge in metro stations deep underground. Meanwhile, air raid alerts sounded across various regions of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)