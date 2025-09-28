Left Menu

UK Home Secretary Signals Overhaul of Migrant Settlement Process

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood plans to revamp the pathway to permanent residency for legal migrants, emphasizing social contributions along with economic ones. She's considering tightening Indefinite Leave to Remain regulations and warns of far-right groups rising. The move aligns with migrant integration and addresses citizenship application processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced plans to overhaul the long-term settlement route for legal migrants, introducing an assessment that considers social contributions alongside economic impact.

In a fresh interview with 'The Sun on Sunday,' Mahmood, marking her new role at the UK Home Office, outlined her intent to tighten the criteria for obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). Current procedures might extend the residency requirement beyond five years before eligibility for ILR is granted.

Highlighting the importance of integrating migrants into the community, Mahmood cited her family's history as a positive example. With rising concerns from far-right groups, she confirmed a rigorous approach in tackling immigration issues, including reducing visas to countries refusing to accept deported citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

