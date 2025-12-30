Karnataka's Dilemma: Safe Haven Allegations for Illegal Migrants
BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar raises alarms over alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Karnataka, claiming Congress governance has made the state a ‘safe haven’ for them. Concerns about national security and law enforcement are cited, urging investigations and stern actions against illegal residency and employment.
BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar has voiced concerns about Karnataka becoming a 'safe haven' for illegal migrants from Bangladesh, urging immediate government response.
In a letter to Karnataka's Home Minister, Wadiyar demanded an investigation into allegations of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working in Bengaluru, citing viral videos that suggest lax enforcement.
Wadiyar emphasized the non-political nature of his concerns, focusing on public safety and the responsibilities of the government, warning that inaction could erode public trust in law enforcement.
