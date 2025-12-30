Karnataka's Dilemma: Safe Haven Allegations for Illegal Migrants

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar has voiced concerns about Karnataka becoming a 'safe haven' for illegal migrants from Bangladesh, urging immediate government response.

In a letter to Karnataka's Home Minister, Wadiyar demanded an investigation into allegations of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working in Bengaluru, citing viral videos that suggest lax enforcement.

Wadiyar emphasized the non-political nature of his concerns, focusing on public safety and the responsibilities of the government, warning that inaction could erode public trust in law enforcement.

