Karnataka's Dilemma: Safe Haven Allegations for Illegal Migrants

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar raises alarms over alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Karnataka, claiming Congress governance has made the state a ‘safe haven’ for them. Concerns about national security and law enforcement are cited, urging investigations and stern actions against illegal residency and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:07 IST
  • India

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar has voiced concerns about Karnataka becoming a 'safe haven' for illegal migrants from Bangladesh, urging immediate government response.

In a letter to Karnataka's Home Minister, Wadiyar demanded an investigation into allegations of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working in Bengaluru, citing viral videos that suggest lax enforcement.

Wadiyar emphasized the non-political nature of his concerns, focusing on public safety and the responsibilities of the government, warning that inaction could erode public trust in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

