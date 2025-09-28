Left Menu

Jewellery Heist Duo: The Addicted Couple Behind City Shop Thefts

A couple from Amritsar was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing jewellery by posing as customers. Rajeev and Sanya, both drug addicts, committed multiple thefts in various city areas. Their unique modus operandi included distraction techniques and frequent changes of appearance to evade police capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:10 IST
Delhi Police have apprehended a couple suspected of executing a series of jewellery thefts across the city, masquerading as customers in various shops.

Identified as Rajeev (35) and Sanya (34) from Amritsar, the duo had reportedly engaged in seven known thefts since April. They operated in several locations including Burari, Paschim Vihar, ISBT Monastery Market, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka.

Rajeev distracted shopkeepers while Sanya swiftly pocketed valuables. Their operations were traced back by tracking cab bookings after a jewellery shop in Dwarka South reported a theft in July. Further investigations are ongoing to recover more stolen goods.

