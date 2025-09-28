Jewellery Heist Duo: The Addicted Couple Behind City Shop Thefts

Delhi Police have apprehended a couple suspected of executing a series of jewellery thefts across the city, masquerading as customers in various shops.

Identified as Rajeev (35) and Sanya (34) from Amritsar, the duo had reportedly engaged in seven known thefts since April. They operated in several locations including Burari, Paschim Vihar, ISBT Monastery Market, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka.

Rajeev distracted shopkeepers while Sanya swiftly pocketed valuables. Their operations were traced back by tracking cab bookings after a jewellery shop in Dwarka South reported a theft in July. Further investigations are ongoing to recover more stolen goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)