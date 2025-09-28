Left Menu

Truth Unveiled in Dharmasthala Case: Chinnaiah's Revelations

Chinnaiah, a key figure in the Dharmasthala case, admitted to making false claims about rapes and murders over two decades. This revelation was made during a court appearance facilitated by the Special Investigation Team. Chinnaiah's statement implicates external influences in the fabrication of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:03 IST
  • India

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala case, Chinnaiah, the complainant, has admitted to fabricating allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials over two decades. His voluntary statement was recorded before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial First Class Magistrate in Belthangady.

Chinnaiah, currently imprisoned in Shivamogga, confessed that his claims and testimony were false and made under the influence of unnamed individuals. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously arrested him on charges of perjury.

The statement further revealed that the evidence provided by Chinnaiah, including a skull, was presented at the request of Soujanya's uncle, Vittala Gowda. The SIT continues its investigation into these explosive revelations.

