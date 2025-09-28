Truth Unveiled in Dharmasthala Case: Chinnaiah's Revelations

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala case, Chinnaiah, the complainant, has admitted to fabricating allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials over two decades. His voluntary statement was recorded before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial First Class Magistrate in Belthangady.

Chinnaiah, currently imprisoned in Shivamogga, confessed that his claims and testimony were false and made under the influence of unnamed individuals. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously arrested him on charges of perjury.

The statement further revealed that the evidence provided by Chinnaiah, including a skull, was presented at the request of Soujanya's uncle, Vittala Gowda. The SIT continues its investigation into these explosive revelations.