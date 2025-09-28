Left Menu

Punjab Police Launches Anonymous Crime-Reporting Helpline

The Punjab Police, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, has launched a toll-free helpline for reporting organized crime. Citizens can anonymously report criminal activities such as extortion and gangster-related activities. The helpline aims to protect caller identities and ensure coordinated police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Punjab Police introduced a toll-free helpline allowing the public to anonymously report organized crime. This initiative, spearheaded by DGP Gaurav Yadav, aims to tackle issues like intimidation, extortion, and gangster activities. The helpline number, 1800-330-1100, was launched by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Aimed at boosting public safety, DGP Yadav demonstrated the helpline's functionality by making a trial call during the inauguration. Yadav assured that information shared on the helpline would be confidential, with caller identities strictly protected.

He encouraged Punjab residents to use the helpline without fear, ensuring that all leads trigger swift and appropriate action. The system will operate under the direct supervision of the AGTF's Additional Director General of Police, Promod Ban, and coordinates closely with district officers as needed.

