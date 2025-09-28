Punjab Police Launches Anonymous Crime-Reporting Helpline

On Sunday, the Punjab Police introduced a toll-free helpline allowing the public to anonymously report organized crime. This initiative, spearheaded by DGP Gaurav Yadav, aims to tackle issues like intimidation, extortion, and gangster activities. The helpline number, 1800-330-1100, was launched by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Aimed at boosting public safety, DGP Yadav demonstrated the helpline's functionality by making a trial call during the inauguration. Yadav assured that information shared on the helpline would be confidential, with caller identities strictly protected.

He encouraged Punjab residents to use the helpline without fear, ensuring that all leads trigger swift and appropriate action. The system will operate under the direct supervision of the AGTF's Additional Director General of Police, Promod Ban, and coordinates closely with district officers as needed.

