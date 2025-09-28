Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

In a bold demonstration of women's empowerment, a team of female police officers successfully apprehended a wanted criminal as part of the state's 'Mission Shakti' Phase 5. This notable operation was spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent of Police (City), Aashna Chaudhary.

The accused, Rakesh, known for his involvement in a series of looting, theft, and dacoity cases, was cornered near an Indian Oil petrol pump after being spotted planning a new crime. When confronted, he attempted to retaliate by opening fire, prompting the police to shoot back and incapacitate him in self-defense.

The operation drew accolades from MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, who lauded the initiative for its role in women's empowerment and safety. She expressed her pride in the team and reinforced the importance of such actions in strengthening women's roles in law enforcement and community protection.

