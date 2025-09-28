Left Menu

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

A women's police team, under the leadership of ASP Aashna Chaudhary, successfully arrested a wanted criminal during the state's 'Mission Shakti 5.0' campaign. The mission exemplifies women's empowerment, gaining praise from MP and Bollywood star Hema Malini for promoting safety and justice through decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:33 IST
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration of women's empowerment, a team of female police officers successfully apprehended a wanted criminal as part of the state's 'Mission Shakti' Phase 5. This notable operation was spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent of Police (City), Aashna Chaudhary.

The accused, Rakesh, known for his involvement in a series of looting, theft, and dacoity cases, was cornered near an Indian Oil petrol pump after being spotted planning a new crime. When confronted, he attempted to retaliate by opening fire, prompting the police to shoot back and incapacitate him in self-defense.

The operation drew accolades from MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, who lauded the initiative for its role in women's empowerment and safety. She expressed her pride in the team and reinforced the importance of such actions in strengthening women's roles in law enforcement and community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
3
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025