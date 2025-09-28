Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Cheating Mafias

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights his government's anti-cheating law, which led to over 100 arrests of cheating mafia members. He assures transparent government job recruitments and announces an SIT investigation into recent cheating allegations, with the potential for a CBI probe if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:15 IST
Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Cheating Mafias
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that his administration has enacted the nation's most stringent anti-cheating law, resulting in the incarceration of over 100 individuals linked to cheating mafias.

Dhami emphasized his commitment to transparency, noting the provision of 25,000 government jobs to deserving individuals and the publication of a recruitment examination calendar for the first time in the state. He underscored these initiatives as evidence of his administration's integrity.

Addressing recent accusations of paper leaks in graduate-level exams, Dhami disclosed the formation of an SIT under a retired High Court judge to scrutinize the allegations. He expressed openness to a CBI investigation if warranted, prioritizing student interests above all.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025