Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Cheating Mafias

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that his administration has enacted the nation's most stringent anti-cheating law, resulting in the incarceration of over 100 individuals linked to cheating mafias.

Dhami emphasized his commitment to transparency, noting the provision of 25,000 government jobs to deserving individuals and the publication of a recruitment examination calendar for the first time in the state. He underscored these initiatives as evidence of his administration's integrity.

Addressing recent accusations of paper leaks in graduate-level exams, Dhami disclosed the formation of an SIT under a retired High Court judge to scrutinize the allegations. He expressed openness to a CBI investigation if warranted, prioritizing student interests above all.