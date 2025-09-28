Left Menu

Key Leaders Strategize for PM Modi's Visit and Unveil New Governance Initiatives

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srisailam. They discussed the Auto Drivers' Service scheme, GST reforms, and celebrated the success of the Mega DSC in providing jobs and inspiring youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met in Hyderabad to strategize for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Srisailam. Slated for October 16, Modi's visit is part of a larger state initiative to enhance local governance effectiveness.

Naidu checked on Kalyan's health before turning to key discussions, such as the Auto Drivers' Service program set for an October 4 launch. The program aims to provide Rs 15,000 annually to over 2.9 lakh autorickshaw drivers. The government has set aside Rs 435 crore for the scheme, surpassing the previous allocation by the YSRCP regime.

Additionally, the leaders talked about the GST 2.0 reforms, emphasizing a month-long awareness campaign on its benefits. Kalyan also praised the Mega DSC, which successfully provided nearly 15,000 teaching positions, boosting confidence and inspiring local youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

