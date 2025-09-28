Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

At least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Jaffna while allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between Sri Lanka and India over fishing rights, illustrating the complexities in the countries' bilateral relations.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

At least a dozen Indian fishermen found themselves in hot waters on Sunday after being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Jaffna. The operation was a coordinated effort between the Northern Naval Command and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

According to the Navy, the Indian fishing vessel was intercepted off the Delft Island while allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters. The fishermen were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

Tensions between India and Sri Lanka have simmered over fishing rights, with accusations of illegal entry into Sri Lankan waters frequently straining bilateral relations. The latest incident adds to a series of confrontations involving the detention of Indian fishermen.

