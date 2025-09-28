Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

At least a dozen Indian fishermen found themselves in hot waters on Sunday after being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Jaffna. The operation was a coordinated effort between the Northern Naval Command and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

According to the Navy, the Indian fishing vessel was intercepted off the Delft Island while allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters. The fishermen were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

Tensions between India and Sri Lanka have simmered over fishing rights, with accusations of illegal entry into Sri Lankan waters frequently straining bilateral relations. The latest incident adds to a series of confrontations involving the detention of Indian fishermen.