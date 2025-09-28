Left Menu

Trump to Convene with Top Military Leaders in Rare Quantico Gathering

President Donald Trump is set to meet with U.S. military generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, marking a rare congregation of the nation's top defense leaders. Key topics will likely include adherence to a 'warrior ethos' and potential changes to the national security agenda as influenced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:49 IST
President Donald Trump is poised to join a rare assembly of U.S. military generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday. This notable gathering, as reported by the Washington Post, is expected to attract attention for bringing the country's military leadership to one location.

The White House has yet to comment officially on Trump's attendance, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is anticipated to emphasize the importance of maintaining a 'warrior ethos' in military operations. According to U.S. officials, the one-hour meeting may cover various topics relevant to national security.

Hegseth, known for his quick and decisive actions within the defense department, aims to align military strategy with President Trump's national security priorities. His reforms include dismissing top generals and admiral ranks, as well as eliminating diversity initiatives he perceives as obstructive.

