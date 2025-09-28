Tension in Bareilly: Cleric Arrest Sparks Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Protests
Following the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan due to unrest during a protest linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Bareilly experienced heightened security. In response, officials intensified patrolling, suspended internet services, and arrested 39 individuals. The Chief Minister warned of strict repercussions for any attempts to disrupt law and order.
Amidst escalating tensions following the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan over a contentious protest linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Bareilly was enveloped in a tense calm on Sunday. Security forces executed flag marches across the town, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a stark warning against potential disruptors.
In a bid to restore peace, considerable police presence was established, encompassing 7,000 personnel. Internet services remained suspended, while senior officials, including ADG Ramit Sharma and DIG Ajay Sahni, actively monitored key trouble zones.
The Congress Party emphasized India's syncretic culture, defending the right to religious expression. Meanwhile, significant arrests were made, with law enforcement actively pursuing those linked to the Friday protest disturbances.
