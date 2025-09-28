J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

PDP MLA Waheed Para has voiced significant concern over the Jammu and Kashmir government's handling of the reservation policy, highlighting what he perceives as a prioritization of political gains over justice.

The current policy, shaped after Article 370's abrogation, offers only 30% of vacancies to the general category, who make up a substantial 70% of the population. Despite criticisms from various factions, the government remains largely passive according to Para.

CM Omar Abdullah's administration constituted a committee last year to address these concerns, yet the revised policy report continues to linger in bureaucracy, demonstrating what some say is a lack of genuine resolve to amend the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)