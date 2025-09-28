J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?
PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government's approach to the reservation issue, accusing them of prioritizing vote banks over equitable policies. The existing policy allots 30% vacancies to the general category, sparking concerns. Omar Abdullah's cabinet is reviewing the policy amid continued controversy.
PDP MLA Waheed Para has voiced significant concern over the Jammu and Kashmir government's handling of the reservation policy, highlighting what he perceives as a prioritization of political gains over justice.
The current policy, shaped after Article 370's abrogation, offers only 30% of vacancies to the general category, who make up a substantial 70% of the population. Despite criticisms from various factions, the government remains largely passive according to Para.
CM Omar Abdullah's administration constituted a committee last year to address these concerns, yet the revised policy report continues to linger in bureaucracy, demonstrating what some say is a lack of genuine resolve to amend the situation.
Omar Abdullah Surveys Flood-Hit Jammu and Kashmir