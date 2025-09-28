Ramban's Remarkable Recovery: Flood Relief and Health Milestones

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has declared the successful completion of flood relief efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Addressing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meetings, Singh highlighted that all flood-damaged houses have been restored.

Ramban has made significant strides in healthcare by screening all patients for non-communicable diseases, becoming the first district in the Union territory to do so. This district also achieved saturation in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Focusing on public infrastructure rebuilding, the minister emphasized working closely with local representatives to resolve community issues. Illegal mining in Udhampur remains a concern, with Singh urging strict penalties for culprits. Similar meetings were chaired in Kishtwar and Doda to enhance public welfare outreach.

