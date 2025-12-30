Dr Jitendra Singh highlights 2025 governance reforms enhancing citizen services

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced that 2025 was a pivotal year for governance reforms, with the Government intensifying its efforts to enhance ease of living for citizens while fostering a more efficient, supportive, and work-friendly environment for government employees.

Addressing a year-ender press conference, the Minister outlined the significant achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions—comprising the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), and the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

Advancing the Vision of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the reforms undertaken in 2025 were grounded in the principle of minimum government, maximum governance, focusing on simplifying procedures, reducing pendency, and expanding the use of digital tools to create a more citizen-centric and responsive administration. He noted that 2025 marked a maturing phase of governance reforms, integrating technology, institutional innovation and human-centric approaches to deliver tangible outcomes across departments.

Mission Karmayogi: Transforming Capacity Building

A cornerstone of the year’s initiatives was the continued expansion of Mission Karmayogi, the national capacity-building programme aimed at creating a skilled, future-ready civil service. The Minister highlighted major milestones:

1.45 crore government employees registered on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform

4,155 high-quality e-learning courses offered in 23 Indian languages

28 States/UTs onboarded , expanding nationwide access

Launch of the iGOT Marketplace and specialisation programmes in seven thematic areas , including AI, cybersecurity, and public policy

Introduction of AI-powered tools such as AI Sarthi, AI Tutor, and the AI-enabled Capacity Building Planning tool

He added that the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme trained over 8.73 lakh employees, fostering the ethos of Seva Bhav in public service. The launch of NSCSTI 2.0 and establishment of 29 Karmayogi Digital Learning Labs further strengthened the national training ecosystem.

Strengthening Transparency and Citizen-Centric Administration

Under DoPT, the year witnessed significant expansion of the RTI Online Portal, which now connects 2,899 public authorities and incorporates enhanced security features. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) improved service delivery with a 92.94% disposal rate by September 2025, supported by digital case management, infrastructure upgrades in Lucknow and Guwahati, and wider regional access through circuit sittings.

Grievance Redressal: Faster and More Accountable

Speaking on public grievance reforms, Dr. Singh noted that the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) continued to be a vital instrument for citizen engagement:

Over 20 lakh grievances disposed of in 2025

Average resolution time of 15 days for Central Ministries and Departments

Over 10 lakh citizen feedback responses received

New monitoring mechanisms, training modules, and national workshops introduced to enhance grievance-handling quality

He highlighted the celebration of Good Governance Week and the Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore campaign, which connected administrative services directly with rural communities through a mission-mode approach.

Special Campaign 5.0: Institutionalising Efficiency and Swachhata

The Minister reported that Special Campaign 5.0, implemented across 84 Ministries/Departments, produced significant outcomes:

Cleanliness campaigns conducted at 11.6 lakh sites

29.52 lakh files weeded out or closed

233.75 lakh sq. ft. of office space freed

₹833.92 crore generated from scrap disposal

These achievements contributed to more efficient, cleaner, and better-organised government workplaces.

Enhancing Pensioner Welfare Through Digital Innovation

On pension reforms, Dr. Singh described 2025 as a landmark year. The Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0 became the largest-ever, generating 1.68 crore digital life certificates across 2,000 districts and cities, with 1.01 crore submissions through face authentication technology.

Key achievements included:

Expansion of digital pension sanction and tracking through the Bhavishya platform

Resolution of over 1.12 lakh pension grievances —the highest ever

Organisation of Pension Adalats, pre-retirement workshops, the Anubhav Awards, and a national workshop on pension litigation

Ministry Priorities Aligned with Viksit Bharat

Earlier, Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT, DARPG and DoPPW, outlined the Ministry’s year-round priorities, emphasising transparency, efficiency and citizen-centricity. She reaffirmed that reforms in recruitment, training, grievance redressal and pension services align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Building a Future-Ready Governance System

Concluding the briefing, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the innovations and reforms implemented in 2025 would continue to shape administrative policy and practice in the coming years. The Ministry remains committed to strengthening public service delivery, deepening public trust, and building a responsive, future-ready governance system.

The press conference was attended by senior officials, including Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary, DoPT; Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG; and Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary, DoPPW.