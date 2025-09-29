Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Michigan: Shooter Attacks Mormon Church

A former U.S. Marine, Thomas Jacob Sanford, crashed his vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan, opening fire and setting the building ablaze. The attack resulted in at least four deaths and eight injuries. Sanford died in a shootout with police shortly after. Authorities are investigating a possible motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating attack unfolded in Michigan when a former U.S. Marine, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove a vehicle through a Mormon church entrance. Sanford opened fire with an assault rifle and subsequently set the church on fire, killing at least four people and injuring eight more.

Police quickly responded to the chaotic scene, engaging Sanford in a gunfight just minutes after the attack started. The attacker, ultimately killed by law enforcement, left the community reeling and authorities puzzled as investigations into his motive continue.

Reacting to the tragedy, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former President Donald Trump both conveyed strong condemnations of the violence, as the incident marks one of multiple mass shootings in the U.S. in a single, brutal day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

