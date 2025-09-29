Tragedy Strikes Michigan: Shooter Attacks Mormon Church

A devastating attack unfolded in Michigan when a former U.S. Marine, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove a vehicle through a Mormon church entrance. Sanford opened fire with an assault rifle and subsequently set the church on fire, killing at least four people and injuring eight more.

Police quickly responded to the chaotic scene, engaging Sanford in a gunfight just minutes after the attack started. The attacker, ultimately killed by law enforcement, left the community reeling and authorities puzzled as investigations into his motive continue.

Reacting to the tragedy, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former President Donald Trump both conveyed strong condemnations of the violence, as the incident marks one of multiple mass shootings in the U.S. in a single, brutal day.

(With inputs from agencies.)