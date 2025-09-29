Left Menu

Stalemate in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations: No Signals from Kyiv

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that no signals have been received from Kyiv regarding the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine. This statement emphasizes the current stall in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine due to the lack of communication from Ukrainian officials, as reported by Russia's RIA news agency.

Updated: 29-09-2025 06:11 IST
Stalemate in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations: No Signals from Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Monday that Moscow has not received any indications from Kyiv about restarting peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement given to Russia's RIA state news agency, Peskov highlighted the absence of communication from the Ukrainian side concerning possible diplomatic discussions.

The current lack of signals from Kyiv underscores the standstill in attempts to revive talks between the two nations, as tensions remain high amidst ongoing conflicts.

