Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Monday that Moscow has not received any indications from Kyiv about restarting peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement given to Russia's RIA state news agency, Peskov highlighted the absence of communication from the Ukrainian side concerning possible diplomatic discussions.

The current lack of signals from Kyiv underscores the standstill in attempts to revive talks between the two nations, as tensions remain high amidst ongoing conflicts.