Stalemate in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations: No Signals from Kyiv
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that no signals have been received from Kyiv regarding the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine. This statement emphasizes the current stall in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine due to the lack of communication from Ukrainian officials, as reported by Russia's RIA news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:11 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed on Monday that Moscow has not received any indications from Kyiv about restarting peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
In a statement given to Russia's RIA state news agency, Peskov highlighted the absence of communication from the Ukrainian side concerning possible diplomatic discussions.
The current lack of signals from Kyiv underscores the standstill in attempts to revive talks between the two nations, as tensions remain high amidst ongoing conflicts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Diplomacy in Motion: Choe Son Hui Heads to China
Global Diplomacy Unveiled: Jaishankar's Strategic UNGA Meetings
Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles
US-South Korea Currency Agreement Highlights Strategic Financial Diplomacy
Russia's Tense Warnings: Navigating Airspace and Global Diplomacy