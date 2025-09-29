Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire

In a harrowing event, a former U.S. Marine crashed his vehicle into a Michigan church, unleashing gunfire and subsequently setting the church on fire. The assault by Thomas Jacob Sanford ended in his death during a gunfight with police, having taken the lives of at least four others and wounding eight.

First responders were quick to the scene, arriving within 30 seconds of the alarm and engaging Sanford in the parking lot. The church blaze, reportedly fueled by an accelerant, revealed additional victims as the charred remains were examined.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack, categorized as a targeted act of violence by the FBI. This tragic event marks the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025, highlighting an alarming trend of violence across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)