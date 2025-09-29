Exposing the Hidden Tactics of Scammers: A Universal Threat

In 2024, Australians lost over AUD 2.03 billion to scams, impacting everyone from Tiger Woods to pensioners. This widespread issue underscores the universal vulnerability to scams, whether online or in person.

Scammers exploit classic persuasion techniques, promising something desirable to lure victims. From romance to investment scams, they prey on our human psychology, relying on principles such as need, greed, authority, and distraction.

Experts highlight that understanding these tactics is crucial in recognizing scams. Despite high confidence in our scam awareness, anyone can fall prey due to mental shortcuts. Vigilance and recognizing the signs are critical in protecting oneself from becoming a victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)