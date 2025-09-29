New Leadership Appointments Strengthen Governance at Kiwi Group and NZ Post

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown has announced a round of appointments and reappointments to the boards of Kiwi Group Capital Ltd and New Zealand Post Ltd, reflecting the Government’s emphasis on strong governance and leadership within state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Appointments at Kiwi Group Capital Ltd

At Kiwi Group Capital Ltd, which oversees Kiwibank and its associated entities, Minister Brown confirmed:

David McLean has been reappointed as Chair for a one-year term beginning 1 November 2025 .

Scott Pickering has been appointed as a director for a three-year term starting 1 October 2025.

McLean brings extensive experience in banking, leadership, and risk management, having previously served in senior executive roles within the financial sector. His reappointment ensures continuity at a critical time for Kiwi Group Capital as it continues to strengthen its position in New Zealand’s financial services market.

Pickering adds expertise in governance, digital transformation, and financial services, skills that will help guide the organisation through ongoing changes in technology and customer expectations.

Appointments at New Zealand Post

At New Zealand Post Ltd, two new directors will join the board:

Alastair Bell , commencing his three-year term on 22 September 2025 , brings over 25 years of board and consultancy experience . His background includes specialisation in finance, risk management, and stakeholder engagement , which will be valuable as NZ Post navigates both postal service changes and e-commerce growth.

Grant Stapleton, also beginning on 22 September 2025 for a three-year term, is recognised for his strong record in governance, business turnarounds, and improving customer experiences. His appointment is expected to further support NZ Post’s ongoing transformation into a modern logistics and delivery company.

Government Emphasis on Strong Governance

Minister Brown stressed that these appointments are about ensuring New Zealand’s SOEs remain resilient and forward-looking:

“These appointments reflect the Government’s commitment to ensuring our State Owned Enterprises are led by individuals with the expertise and vision to deliver for New Zealanders. Strong governance is critical to the success of these organisations, and I am confident these appointees will provide the leadership required to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The Broader Context

Both Kiwi Group Capital and NZ Post play important roles in New Zealand’s economy and daily life. Kiwi Group Capital, as the parent company of Kiwibank, represents a uniquely New Zealand-owned banking option, while NZ Post continues to adapt its services in response to declining letter volumes and growing parcel delivery demands.

The Government’s strategy to strengthen governance through high-calibre appointments reflects the need to ensure SOEs remain not only commercially successful but also aligned with the broader public interest.