National Consumer Helpline Receives 3,000 GST Complaints
The National Consumer Helpline has received 3,000 complaints related to GST, prompting increased government monitoring. The Consumer Affairs Ministry, using AI and chatbot technologies, is addressing concerns that retailers may not be fully passing on GST reductions. Complaints are being referred to the CBIC for action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:38 IST
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that the National Consumer Helpline has logged 3,000 grievances concerning the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since tax cuts were implemented.
Speaking at an event, Khare mentioned that these complaints are being forwarded to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for appropriate action.
The ministry is vigilant against retailers who exploit misleading discounts to withhold GST benefits from consumers, utilizing artificial intelligence and chatbots to enhance monitoring and address this issue.
