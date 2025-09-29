National Consumer Helpline Receives 3,000 GST Complaints

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that the National Consumer Helpline has logged 3,000 grievances concerning the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since tax cuts were implemented.

Speaking at an event, Khare mentioned that these complaints are being forwarded to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for appropriate action.

The ministry is vigilant against retailers who exploit misleading discounts to withhold GST benefits from consumers, utilizing artificial intelligence and chatbots to enhance monitoring and address this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)