Unveiling Migrants' Plight: 1,143 Complaints of Harassment Within 10 Months

Over the last 10 months, the West Bengal Migrants Welfare Board has documented 1,143 cases of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrants, notably in BJP-governed regions. Board chairman Samirul Islam highlighted these issues in a press briefing, underscoring the persistent predicaments that migrant workers face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:15 IST
The West Bengal Migrants Welfare Board has reported 1,143 harassment grievances concerning Bengali-speaking migrants within the past ten months, as disclosed by its chairman, Samirul Islam, during a press conference on Monday. These complaints predominantly emerged from BJP-ruled states, prompting extensive efforts by the board to address each situation.

While emphasizing the safety of approximately 1.3 crore migrant workers residing within West Bengal, Islam detailed the alarming challenges faced by around 30 lakh Bengali migrants employed in informal sectors nationwide. These incidents range from threats and physical abuse to police detentions based on unfounded suspicions of Bangladeshi infiltration.

In response to these incidents, the board has established a helpline and WhatsApp number to provide assistance and legal support to affected migrants. Despite allegations claiming the safeguarding of only certain religious groups, Islam stressed that the board's intervention transcends religious and political divides, aiming to counteract the anti-Bengali mentality.

