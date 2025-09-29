Left Menu

China and North Korea Bolster Strategic Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

China aims to enhance strategic communication with North Korea to strengthen their alliance and protect mutual interests. Premier Li Qiang expressed this intention during discussions with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Beijing.

Updated: 29-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:44 IST
China is reinforcing its ties with North Korea by committing to increased strategic communication. This initiative was highlighted by Premier Li Qiang during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Chinese capital.

During the meeting, Premier Li emphasized the importance of continuing to deepen coordination between the two nations. This effort is aimed at better safeguarding their shared interests on the global stage.

The discussions reflect a mutual desire for the two countries to align more closely, especially in protecting common interests amid a changing geopolitical environment.

