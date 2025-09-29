Left Menu

Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defence Shield with Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposes a joint aerial defense system with European partners to protect against Russian threats. NATO highlights Russian airspace incursions, and Ukraine offers valuable experience. Zelenskiy acknowledges U.S. President Trump's balanced support for Ukraine's stance in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:54 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a unified aerial defense initiative with European allies to counter Russian threats. Announced at the Warsaw Security Forum, this proposal emphasizes Ukraine's capability to manage various Russian aerial threats collaboratively, leveraging regional resources effectively.

NATO officials have observed provocative Russian airspace violations in Poland and the Baltic region, increasing concerns over security and alliance readiness. Zelenskiy argues that Ukraine's hands-on experience could significantly bolster these defensive efforts.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy commended U.S. President Donald Trump's evolved and balanced position on European security, noting his support for Ukraine in mediating the ongoing hostilities with Russia.

