Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a unified aerial defense initiative with European allies to counter Russian threats. Announced at the Warsaw Security Forum, this proposal emphasizes Ukraine's capability to manage various Russian aerial threats collaboratively, leveraging regional resources effectively.

NATO officials have observed provocative Russian airspace violations in Poland and the Baltic region, increasing concerns over security and alliance readiness. Zelenskiy argues that Ukraine's hands-on experience could significantly bolster these defensive efforts.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy commended U.S. President Donald Trump's evolved and balanced position on European security, noting his support for Ukraine in mediating the ongoing hostilities with Russia.