Belgorod in the Dark: Restoring Power Amid Missile Strikes

Russia's Belgorod region is grappling with power and hot water outages following Ukrainian missile strikes, as confirmed by the area's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The strikes have injured at least three civilians, further escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.

Unverified videos shared on social media depict a fierce missile assault on a Belgorod power station, marked by loud explosions and smoke plumes. While Reuters was unable to confirm these accounts, there has been no statement from Ukraine, which frequently experiences similar attacks from Russia.

Governor Gladkov revealed that Kyiv's forces bombarded other parts of the border region and unleashed at least 76 attack drones within 24 hours, some shot down near populated zones. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged intercepting 21 drones. Throughout the assault, emergency repair crews and even the philharmonic orchestra, performing by torchlight, worked tirelessly to restore power.