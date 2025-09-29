Sweden Bolsters Denmark's Drone Defense Amidst European Summits

Sweden is reinforcing Denmark's security by dispatching radars and anti-drone systems ahead of key European summits in Copenhagen this week. This move comes in response to drone incursions that prompted Denmark to close several airports, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Drone activities disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports last week, triggering heightened security measures as Denmark prepares to host EU leaders and a European Political Community summit. Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson announced on social media that Sweden is sending 'Counter-UAS' - Unmanned Aircraft Systems - to aid Denmark.

Amidst these events, Denmark has banned civilian drone flights following sightings near military sites. The NATO alliance is enhancing its Baltic Sea operations, with a German air defense frigate now supporting surveillance efforts in Copenhagen amid Swedish and Danish security collaborations.

