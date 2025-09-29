Left Menu

Sweden Bolsters Denmark's Drone Defense Amidst European Summits

Sweden is supplying Denmark with radars and military anti-drone systems to bolster security for upcoming European summits in Copenhagen after drone intrusions disrupted air traffic at Danish airports. Increased measures include a civilian drone flight ban and NATO's boosted Baltic Sea mission amid suspicions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:13 IST
Sweden Bolsters Denmark's Drone Defense Amidst European Summits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden is reinforcing Denmark's security by dispatching radars and anti-drone systems ahead of key European summits in Copenhagen this week. This move comes in response to drone incursions that prompted Denmark to close several airports, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Drone activities disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports last week, triggering heightened security measures as Denmark prepares to host EU leaders and a European Political Community summit. Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson announced on social media that Sweden is sending 'Counter-UAS' - Unmanned Aircraft Systems - to aid Denmark.

Amidst these events, Denmark has banned civilian drone flights following sightings near military sites. The NATO alliance is enhancing its Baltic Sea operations, with a German air defense frigate now supporting surveillance efforts in Copenhagen amid Swedish and Danish security collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025