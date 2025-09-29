Left Menu

Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing female students, is under investigation. Arrested in Agra, he was brought back to the institute for questioning. He allegedly used CCTV footage to monitor students and claimed fake links to authorities. Financial assets linked to him have also been frozen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:18 IST
Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Self-styled godman, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment at a private management institute. The 62-year-old, apprehended in Agra, was transported to the campus to help reconstruct events of the accused misconduct.

Authorities revealed that CCTV cameras, including those installed near hostel bathrooms, were accessible on a mobile phone recovered from Saraswati. He is alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to students and demanded late-night visits to his quarters. Further, his aides purportedly threatened students to delete incriminating messages.

Saraswati, believed to have leveraged false associations with the Prime Minister's Office, remains in police custody. Meanwhile, financial investigations have resulted in freezing Rs 8 crore in accounts connected to him. The management institute he chaired and a religious institution have publicly distanced themselves from him.

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025