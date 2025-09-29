Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing female students, is under investigation. Arrested in Agra, he was brought back to the institute for questioning. He allegedly used CCTV footage to monitor students and claimed fake links to authorities. Financial assets linked to him have also been frozen.
Self-styled godman, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment at a private management institute. The 62-year-old, apprehended in Agra, was transported to the campus to help reconstruct events of the accused misconduct.
Authorities revealed that CCTV cameras, including those installed near hostel bathrooms, were accessible on a mobile phone recovered from Saraswati. He is alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to students and demanded late-night visits to his quarters. Further, his aides purportedly threatened students to delete incriminating messages.
Saraswati, believed to have leveraged false associations with the Prime Minister's Office, remains in police custody. Meanwhile, financial investigations have resulted in freezing Rs 8 crore in accounts connected to him. The management institute he chaired and a religious institution have publicly distanced themselves from him.