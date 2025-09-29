Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles High-Profile Drug Cartel

Delhi Police apprehended three individuals involved in a drug cartel operating within Delhi and NCR, seizing psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The operation revealed the intricate backgrounds of the accused, involving previous affiliations and complex drug supply networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:26 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles High-Profile Drug Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police has dismantled a major drug cartel operating in the nation's capital and neighboring regions, arresting three individuals. The seizure included psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, highlighting the scale of their operations, officials announced on Monday.

The apprehended suspects, Tajinderpal Singh alias Happy, Vikram Singh Bhadoria, and Kundan Singh Bisht, were revealed to have diverse backgrounds, having engaged in careers in nautical engineering, cab driving, and hotel management. Their collusion exhibits a sophisticated network sustained post-pandemic, extending its reach across Delhi.

Authorities intercepted the suspects after receiving intelligence on September 2, executing an operation in Vasant Kunj. The arrest led to the confiscation of 32 grams of methamphetamine and several MDMA tablets. Investigations continue to uncover broader networks and financial ties, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

 Global
2
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

 United Kingdom
3
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

 United Kingdom
4
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025