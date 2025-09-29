Delhi Police Dismantles High-Profile Drug Cartel

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police has dismantled a major drug cartel operating in the nation's capital and neighboring regions, arresting three individuals. The seizure included psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, highlighting the scale of their operations, officials announced on Monday.

The apprehended suspects, Tajinderpal Singh alias Happy, Vikram Singh Bhadoria, and Kundan Singh Bisht, were revealed to have diverse backgrounds, having engaged in careers in nautical engineering, cab driving, and hotel management. Their collusion exhibits a sophisticated network sustained post-pandemic, extending its reach across Delhi.

Authorities intercepted the suspects after receiving intelligence on September 2, executing an operation in Vasant Kunj. The arrest led to the confiscation of 32 grams of methamphetamine and several MDMA tablets. Investigations continue to uncover broader networks and financial ties, police stated.

