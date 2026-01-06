Police Crackdown: Major MDMA Seizure During New Year Celebrations

Authorities in Ashoka Nagar have detained two individuals for suspected drug trafficking, reportedly confiscating MDMA crystals valued at Rs 3.50 crore, police announced on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off on December 31, law enforcement apprehended a suspect near the Hindu Cremation Ground on Hosur Road. The detainee allegedly disclosed that he, with an accomplice, obtained MDMA at a low cost from an unidentified source intending to sell it during New Year's festivities.

Police recovered 2.48 kg of MDMA, hidden near a grave on the premises. Subsequent investigations uncovered another accomplice in Baiyappanahalli on January 4 and resulted in the seizure of a total of 3.2 kg of MDMA, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)