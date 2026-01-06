Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Major MDMA Seizure During New Year Celebrations

Two men were arrested for drug peddling, with police seizing 3.2 kg of MDMA crystal worth Rs 3.50 crore. Originating from a tip-off, the arrest took place near a cremation ground, with a further accomplice captured later. A mobile phone and two-wheeler were also confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:24 IST
Police Crackdown: Major MDMA Seizure During New Year Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ashoka Nagar have detained two individuals for suspected drug trafficking, reportedly confiscating MDMA crystals valued at Rs 3.50 crore, police announced on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off on December 31, law enforcement apprehended a suspect near the Hindu Cremation Ground on Hosur Road. The detainee allegedly disclosed that he, with an accomplice, obtained MDMA at a low cost from an unidentified source intending to sell it during New Year's festivities.

Police recovered 2.48 kg of MDMA, hidden near a grave on the premises. Subsequent investigations uncovered another accomplice in Baiyappanahalli on January 4 and resulted in the seizure of a total of 3.2 kg of MDMA, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026