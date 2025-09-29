Supreme Court Enhances Compensation in 20-Year-Old Accident Case to Over Rs 60 Lakh

The Supreme Court has significantly increased the compensation in a 2001 motor accident case, awarding more than Rs 60 lakh to the family of a 20-year-old victim who was left paraplegic. Sharad Singh, the victim, died in 2021 after years of battling immobility caused by the accident, which necessitated a relocation by his family.

A bench with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria found the insurance firm's attempts to evade medical bill payments unacceptable. The firm must cover medical expenses totaling Rs 21 lakh due to documented pneumonia issues worsened by Delhi's climate. Additionally, they must pay Rs 20 lakh more if not settled promptly.

The court revised the Delhi High Court's compensation, incorporating loss of income and other factors, finally amounting to over Rs 60 lakh. The ruling insists the insurance company compensates within four months, ensuring justice for the victim's family.