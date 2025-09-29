Rajasthan's Chief Minister Commits to Law and Order Revamp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced that the state government is prioritizing the rule of law and a decisive crackdown on criminals. According to Sharma, significant progress and development are achievable only in a peaceful and secure environment.

During a speech at the inauguration of three new police stations, including Narayan Vihar, Sharma emphasized his administration's commitment to modernizing and strengthening the police system to ensure a fear-free environment for the public. As part of this initiative, his government has established an 'Anti-Gangster Task Force' and a special investigation team (SIT) focusing on paper leak cases.

The chief minister reported a notable decline in crime rates, asserting a 19.45% decrease in overall crimes from 2023 to 2025 and reductions in crimes against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women. With virtual inaugurations of the Narayan Vihar, Patrakar Colony, and Khora Bisal police stations, the government underscores its dedication to maintaining peace and order.

