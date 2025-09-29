Chandigarh to Host IISF 2025, Govt Pushes Awareness Drive for Schools & Startups

The Union Government has begun high-level preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, which will be hosted in Chandigarh under the leadership of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Chairing a review meeting with senior science officials, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, laid out a blueprint for making the festival more participatory, inclusive, and citizen-focused.

Preparations Reviewed

Dr. Singh reviewed the logistics, exhibition layouts, and programme integration across participating ministries and agencies. He directed that all departments must roll out a sustained awareness campaign, specifically targeting schoolchildren and their parents to ensure strong public participation.

The Minister stressed close collaboration with the Haryana Government and Chandigarh Administration to conduct regional outreach events in the run-up to the festival, including:

Science fairs in schools

Mobile exhibits traveling to districts

Regional roadshows across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

Local media partnerships to popularize IISF programming

Science Communication and Public Engagement

A major new feature will be the creation of “science communication hubs” in every district, supported by youth ambassadors who will install teaser exhibits in public spaces ahead of the main event.

The Minister insisted that the 2025 edition must move beyond being a showcase of research labs to a public engagement festival, with strong visibility for:

Startup booths and citizen-science projects

Student innovation zones

Hands-on interactive exhibits

Public-engagement tracks, including science theatre and workshops

Startups at the Centre of the Festival

Highlighting the government’s focus on entrepreneurship, Dr. Singh underlined the importance of placing startups at the forefront of the festival. “Startups must not be sidelined; they should be hand-held and nurtured through prominent exhibits and conclaves,” he said.

He asked science secretaries to expedite final clearances, ensure cross-ministry coordination, and firm up media collaborations so that startups gain the visibility they deserve.

From Science Showcase to People’s Festival

The meeting reflected a strategic shift in IISF’s identity — from a platform that primarily showcased scientific advances to one that connects science, students, and society.

“The success of IISF 2025 will depend not only on the strength of exhibits but also on how well we build awareness on the ground, especially among school communities,” Dr. Singh noted.

This emphasis signals the government’s intent to make IISF a must-visit annual event for families, educators, and young innovators.

IISF as India’s Premier Science Outreach Platform

Since its inception in 2015, IISF has grown into India’s largest science outreach festival, blending exhibitions, youth forums, startup pavilions, thematic conferences, and interactive science theatre. Past editions have drawn lakhs of participants, including students, researchers, industry leaders, and international delegates.

With the Chandigarh edition, IISF will seek to expand its role as a bridge between research institutions and society, making science more accessible, interactive, and aspirational for the next generation.

High-Level Participation

The meeting was attended by top science administrators, including:

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood , Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Dr. M. Ravichandran , Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty , Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy

Prof. Abhay Karandikar , Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST)

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale , Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi , Secretary, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research and DG, CSIR

Representatives from Vijnana Bharati, a key partner in IISF

Looking Ahead

With Chandigarh as host city, IISF 2025 is expected to be one of the most ambitious science festivals yet, bringing together global scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and the public under one roof. Its outreach-first approach may set a new benchmark for science communication in India, ensuring that the benefits of science and innovation reach citizens at the grassroots.