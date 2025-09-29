Telangana's Five-Phased Rural Polls: A Political Showdown

The Telangana State Election Commission has announced a comprehensive five-phased schedule for elections targeting the rural local bodies.

Following the announcement, the Code of Conduct took immediate effect. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini informed the media of a structured voting schedule starting with Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad constituencies, moving next to Gram Panchayats.

Political parties are gearing up for an intense electoral battle, with BJP and Congress expressing confidence in a strong performance, amidst legal challenges over reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)