Telangana's Five-Phased Rural Polls: A Political Showdown
The Telangana State Election Commission has scheduled five-phased elections for rural local bodies, implementing a Model Code of Conduct. Elections cover various territorial constituencies and Gram Panchayats, with polling set from October 23 to November 8. The government's reservation policy faces legal challenges, while political parties prepare for intense competition.
The Telangana State Election Commission has announced a comprehensive five-phased schedule for elections targeting the rural local bodies.
Following the announcement, the Code of Conduct took immediate effect. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini informed the media of a structured voting schedule starting with Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad constituencies, moving next to Gram Panchayats.
Political parties are gearing up for an intense electoral battle, with BJP and Congress expressing confidence in a strong performance, amidst legal challenges over reservation policies.
