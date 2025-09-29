Xi Jinping's Call for the Sinicization of Religion in China

President Xi Jinping of China has urged religions in the country to further adapt to socialist ideals, highlighting his ongoing efforts to realign religious practices with Communist Party viewpoints. His remarks, reported by state-run Xinhua news agency, were made during a Political Bureau study session of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi has been solidifying religious policies since coming into power in 2012, aiming to align them with the Party's socialist framework. In recent statements, Chinese officials defended the sinicization drive, which aims to infuse religions like Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese characteristics, ensuring they fit the national narrative.

During visits to Tibet and Xinjiang, regions known for their strong religious identities, Xi underscored this policy direction. The push for sinicization comes amid accusations from international bodies regarding human rights violations, particularly against Uygur Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists.