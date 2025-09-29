Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Call for the Sinicization of Religion in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for religions in China to adapt to the socialist society, promoting the sinicization of religious practices. Xi's comments were made during a study session of the CPC Central Committee, reflecting on integrating religions into the Chinese socio-political framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:27 IST
Xi Jinping's Call for the Sinicization of Religion in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

President Xi Jinping of China has urged religions in the country to further adapt to socialist ideals, highlighting his ongoing efforts to realign religious practices with Communist Party viewpoints. His remarks, reported by state-run Xinhua news agency, were made during a Political Bureau study session of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi has been solidifying religious policies since coming into power in 2012, aiming to align them with the Party's socialist framework. In recent statements, Chinese officials defended the sinicization drive, which aims to infuse religions like Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese characteristics, ensuring they fit the national narrative.

During visits to Tibet and Xinjiang, regions known for their strong religious identities, Xi underscored this policy direction. The push for sinicization comes amid accusations from international bodies regarding human rights violations, particularly against Uygur Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India
2
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

 France
3
Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

 Global
4
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025