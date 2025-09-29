Left Menu

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

The Indian government is open to dialogue with Ladakh's Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to address ongoing issues. Despite LAB's current boycott, talks aim to restore normalcy, with demands including a judicial probe into September 24 incidents and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:51 IST
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue regarding Ladakh's concerns, even as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) boycott discussions amid unrest.

The Union Home Ministry's statement follows LAB's refusal to return until a conducive atmosphere is restored, demanding a judicial inquiry into recent violence and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.

The Centre stressed continuous dialogue through the High Powered Committee has yielded results, such as enhanced reservations and local protections, underscoring the need for resumed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025