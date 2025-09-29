Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

The central government has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue regarding Ladakh's concerns, even as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) boycott discussions amid unrest.

The Union Home Ministry's statement follows LAB's refusal to return until a conducive atmosphere is restored, demanding a judicial inquiry into recent violence and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.

The Centre stressed continuous dialogue through the High Powered Committee has yielded results, such as enhanced reservations and local protections, underscoring the need for resumed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)