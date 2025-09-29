Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future
The Indian government is open to dialogue with Ladakh's Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to address ongoing issues. Despite LAB's current boycott, talks aim to restore normalcy, with demands including a judicial probe into September 24 incidents and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The central government has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue regarding Ladakh's concerns, even as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) boycott discussions amid unrest.
The Union Home Ministry's statement follows LAB's refusal to return until a conducive atmosphere is restored, demanding a judicial inquiry into recent violence and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.
The Centre stressed continuous dialogue through the High Powered Committee has yielded results, such as enhanced reservations and local protections, underscoring the need for resumed discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk
BJP Slams Gehlot Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest Remarks
Sonam Wangchuk: A Peaceful Struggle Meets Allegations
Scientists Demand Release of Detained Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Controversial Figure Sonam Wangchuk Under Investigation for Foreign Ties Amid Ladakh Violence