Tragic Ends: Software Engineer in Double Death Drama

A software engineer, Ajay Kumar, allegedly killed his wife and then himself in a residential society. He sent a video message before the act, implying a dispute. Police found Sweety Sharma strangled and Ajay hanging. The motive remains unclear, but an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in a residential society as a software engineer, Ajay Kumar, allegedly strangled his wife, Sweety Sharma, before taking his own life. The couple, both software engineers, had been married for three years and were employed in Gurugram.

Authorities revealed that Ajay sent a grim video message to a friend, hinting at his intention to commit suicide. On reaching the scene, police discovered Sweety's lifeless body on the floor, strangled with a scarf, and Ajay hanging from the ceiling fan.

While the incident has devastated families and colleagues, the motive remains unknown. Sweety's family has accused Ajay of murder, prompting an ongoing investigation led by Additional SHO, Sanjay Kumar, of Sector 10 A police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

