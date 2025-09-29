Tragic Ends: Software Engineer in Double Death Drama

A shocking incident unfolded in a residential society as a software engineer, Ajay Kumar, allegedly strangled his wife, Sweety Sharma, before taking his own life. The couple, both software engineers, had been married for three years and were employed in Gurugram.

Authorities revealed that Ajay sent a grim video message to a friend, hinting at his intention to commit suicide. On reaching the scene, police discovered Sweety's lifeless body on the floor, strangled with a scarf, and Ajay hanging from the ceiling fan.

While the incident has devastated families and colleagues, the motive remains unknown. Sweety's family has accused Ajay of murder, prompting an ongoing investigation led by Additional SHO, Sanjay Kumar, of Sector 10 A police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)