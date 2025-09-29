Udan Yatri Cafe Inaugurated at Vijayawada Airport, New Terminal Soon

In a move to enhance passenger comfort and affordability, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapau inaugurated the Udan Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada International Airport today. The event was attended by Shri Kesineni Sivanath, Member of Parliament (Vijayawada), along with senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), including Dr. Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), and Dr. H. Srinivas, Member (HR).

Affordable Dining for Air Travelers

The newly inaugurated Udan Yatri Cafe has been conceptualized to provide low-cost, quality food and beverages for air travelers. With tea priced at just Rs. 10, and coffee, snacks, and sweets available at Rs. 20, the facility aims to make air travel more inclusive by ensuring that passengers have access to nutritious and affordable meals.

With this launch, Vijayawada International Airport becomes the 7th airport in India (and the 6th AAI airport) to house a Udan Yatri Cafe, following similar establishments at Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, and Hollongi.

During his address, Minister Rammohan Naidu stressed that the initiative is rooted in a simple but vital principle:

“No air passenger should ever travel on an empty stomach. Udan Yatri Cafes will ensure affordability and accessibility for all.”

The Minister further announced that more Udan Yatri Cafes would be rolled out across airports nationwide in a phased manner.

Major Developments at Vijayawada International Airport

Alongside the inauguration, the Minister provided an update on upcoming infrastructure and connectivity upgrades at the airport:

New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB): Construction is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within the next few months. Once operational, the terminal will significantly expand passenger handling capacity and modernize facilities at the airport.

New Flight Routes: An international flight to Singapore will soon be launched from Vijayawada. Domestic routes to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Pune are set to begin in the near future.



These developments will position Vijayawada Airport as a key aviation hub in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing both domestic and international connectivity.

A Green Commitment

As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign – a national initiative linking environmental conservation with citizen participation – the Civil Aviation Minister planted a sapling on the airport premises, symbolizing the government’s focus on sustainable infrastructure development.

A Passenger-Centric Approach

The Udan Yatri Cafe project reflects the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s broader strategy to make air travel accessible, comfortable, and affordable. Along with expanding connectivity and infrastructure, initiatives like this underline the government’s commitment to passenger welfare and inclusive growth in India’s aviation sector.

With Vijayawada now joining the ranks of airports offering this facility, travelers can look forward to a better, more affordable airport experience, setting the tone for further passenger-friendly initiatives in the months ahead.