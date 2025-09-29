Delhi's Bold Move: Destroying Narcotics to Combat Drug Trafficking

Delhi Police, in a decisive move against drug trafficking, destroyed 1,847 kg of seized narcotics valued at about Rs 35 crore in an international market, during an anti-narcotics event on Monday.

This year has seen the arrest of over 2,100 drug traffickers in the capital, with contraband worth more than Rs 26.6 crore confiscated under the NDPS Act. From January to September 15, a total of 1,674 cases were registered, resulting in the arrest of 2,163 traffickers, officials reported.

The event, attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, emphasized the city's zero-tolerance stance on narcotics. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva noted the importance of the 'Drug Vinishtikaran Pakhwada' campaign. Public cooperation is encouraged via the 'MANAS' portal, promoting anonymous reporting of drug offenses.

