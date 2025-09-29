Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan Forge New Railway Links

In a crucial step towards bolstering Indo-Bhutan relations, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Bhutan's Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden held talks to explore the breadth of their bilateral engagements. The discussions culminated in the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish cross-border railway links.

The new railway connections will link Kokrajhar with Gelephu and Banarhat with Samtse, symbolizing a new phase in infrastructure cooperation between the two neighboring nations. As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs, these projects aim to enhance connectivity and solidify economic and interpersonal relations.

Recognizing the milestone achievements, both secretaries acknowledged the successful commissioning of the comprehensive 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, marking a pivotal point in the India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership. They also expressed satisfaction with various development cooperation efforts aligned with Bhutan's ongoing 13th Five-Year Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)