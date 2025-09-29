Left Menu

Cyber Con Artists Dupe Retired Executive in Elaborate Scam

A 73-year-old retired managing director fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 70 lakh. Posing as law enforcement officers, scammers claimed he was part of a terror investigation, threatened him with arrest, and convinced him to transfer money. Police filed charges against unidentified fraudsters under various criminal codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:41 IST
Cyber Con Artists Dupe Retired Executive in Elaborate Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber fraudsters have duped a 73-year-old retired executive, leading to a substantial financial loss. The scammers impersonated senior officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), intimidating the victim with false accusations of involvement in a terror attack investigation.

The fraud unfolded as the victim received a call from a woman pretending to be from the ATS Control Room in New Delhi, falsely linking him to the Pahalgam terror attack. Threats of arrest and account freezing compelled him to comply with the scammers' demands.

The victim realized the fraud only after transferring Rs 70 lakh to various accounts. Mumbai Police have initiated a case against the unidentified con artists, citing charges of impersonation and identity theft, among others, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

Netanyahu Apologizes for Strike Amid Tenuous Peace Talks

 United States
2
Owaisi Raises Questions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Amid Tensions

Owaisi Raises Questions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Amid Tensions

 India
3
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.

White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governa...

 Global
4
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025