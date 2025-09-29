Cyber Con Artists Dupe Retired Executive in Elaborate Scam

Cyber fraudsters have duped a 73-year-old retired executive, leading to a substantial financial loss. The scammers impersonated senior officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), intimidating the victim with false accusations of involvement in a terror attack investigation.

The fraud unfolded as the victim received a call from a woman pretending to be from the ATS Control Room in New Delhi, falsely linking him to the Pahalgam terror attack. Threats of arrest and account freezing compelled him to comply with the scammers' demands.

The victim realized the fraud only after transferring Rs 70 lakh to various accounts. Mumbai Police have initiated a case against the unidentified con artists, citing charges of impersonation and identity theft, among others, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)