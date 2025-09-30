Mexico's Meat Industry Faces Scrutiny Amid Screwworm Crisis

The escalating tensions between the Mexican meat industry and government are underscored by rising concerns over livestock movement regulations, ignited by an outbreak of flesh-eating screwworms. The confrontation with U.S. agencies further amplifies stakes in safeguarding multimillion-dollar interests.

AMEG, the Mexican meat chamber, has raised alarms, citing that stringent restrictions could dismantle the sector's economic viability, a domain that amassed $192 billion in 2024. Highlighting the essence of the issue, they pointed out that only sterile fly releases effectively eradicate screwworms.

As the U.S. prompts action from Mexican counterparts, the North American beef frontier remains sensitive to invasion risks. This highlights the geopolitical tug of war over cattle movement policies, as officials seek a delicate balance between eradication efforts and maintaining industry flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)