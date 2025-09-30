Senate Democrats Scramble to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. Senate Democrats are in a last-minute scramble to prevent an impending government shutdown, which could commence as early as midnight Tuesday. At the core of their discussions is a short-term funding proposal lasting between seven to ten days, among other concurrent measures.

The goal is clear: to avert the looming shutdown should no bipartisan agreement be reached before government funds expire. As the clock ticks toward the Tuesday night deadline, senators are working feverishly behind the scenes.

Two unidentified Senate Democratic sources have indicated that these discussions are still in the preliminary stages and have not yet received full congressional approval. Nevertheless, the urgency to keep the government operational is driving these efforts forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)