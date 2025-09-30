Left Menu

Senate Democrats Scramble to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. Senate Democrats are urgently discussing potential solutions to prevent a government shutdown, including a temporary funding bill of seven to ten days. These plans remain unofficial and are aimed at bridging the gap if an agreement with Republicans isn't reached by the looming Tuesday deadline.

Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:28 IST
  United States

U.S. Senate Democrats are in a last-minute scramble to prevent an impending government shutdown, which could commence as early as midnight Tuesday. At the core of their discussions is a short-term funding proposal lasting between seven to ten days, among other concurrent measures.

The goal is clear: to avert the looming shutdown should no bipartisan agreement be reached before government funds expire. As the clock ticks toward the Tuesday night deadline, senators are working feverishly behind the scenes.

Two unidentified Senate Democratic sources have indicated that these discussions are still in the preliminary stages and have not yet received full congressional approval. Nevertheless, the urgency to keep the government operational is driving these efforts forward.

