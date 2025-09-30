Afghanistan's Internet Blackout: A Digital Curtain Descends

On Monday, Afghanistan experienced its first nationwide internet blackout since the Taliban seized control in August 2021. Reports indicate that the fiber-optic services were disrupted as part of a Taliban initiative to curb immorality.

This development cut connectivity to just 14 per cent of ordinary levels, as confirmed by internet-access advocacy group Netblocks. The group's live metrics showed a near-total disruption in telecommunications, severely limiting the public's ability to communicate with the outside world.

The Associated Press faced difficulties reaching its Kabul bureau and journalists in the provinces of Nangarhar and Helmand. Despite no official confirmation from the Taliban government, which uses digital communication extensively, the private TOLO News TV channel reported that sources confirmed the potential nationwide cut in fiber-optic services starting Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)