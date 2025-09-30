North Korea and China Strengthen Strategic Ties

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui underscored her nation's determination to strengthen its relationship with China, according to a report by KCNA on Tuesday.

In her visit to China, Choe met Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with the state media KCNA detailing their discussions.

Li assured Choe that China values its relations with North Korea and reiterated its commitment to fostering long-term strategic ties, as reported by KCNA.